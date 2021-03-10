The Coast Guard Cutter Eagle underway en route Charleston, S.C., Thursday, June 25, 2009, for Charleston Harbor Fest 2009. Fort Sumter is pictured in the background. (Coast Guard photo/Petty Officer 3rd Class Nick Ameen)

Coast Guard Tall Ship Eagle to Arrive in Charleston, Offer Free Pier-Side Exhibits

The Coast Guard tall ship Eagle, “America’s tall ship,” is scheduled to arrive Friday at the Charleston Cruise Ship Terminal.

WHO: The Coast Guard tall ship Eagle

WHAT: The Barque Eagle is scheduled to arrive in Charleston. Free pier-side exhibits and discussion with officer candidates and members of Eagle’s crew.

WHEN: Friday, March 12 through Sunday, March 14

WHERE: Charleston Cruise Ship Terminal at 196 Concord St., Charleston, SC 29401

HOW: During this time, there will be opportunities to enjoy free pier-side exhibits and discussions with officer candidates and members of Eagle’s crew. Due to COVID safety protocols, public tours onboard the ship are not available at this time.

Barque Eagle will be open for free public tours on the following dates and times:

Friday, March 12
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 13
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sunday, March 14
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

At 90 meters (295 feet) in length, Eagle is the largest tall ship flying the stars and stripes and the only active square-rigger in United States government service. Constructed in 1936 by the Blohm and Voss Shipyard in Hamburg, Germany, and originally commissioned as the Horst Wessel by the German Navy, Eagle was a war reparation for the United States following World War II. Eagle is a three-masted barque with more than 6,797 square meters (22,300 square feet) of sail and 9.7 kilometers (6 miles) of rigging, Eagle has served as a classroom at sea to future Coast Guard officers since 1946, offering an at-sea leadership and professional development experience as part of the Coast Guard Academy and Officer Candidate School curriculum.

