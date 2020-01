The Coast Guard will wrap up a study examining why minority service members are leaving its ranks and publish its initial findings by June to try to thwart retention gaps, the service’s vice commandant said Wednesday.

During the Surface Navy Association’s annual symposium outside Washington, D.C., Coast Guard Adm. Charles Ray said the service’s goal over the past year has been to explore which policies can be adjusted to prevent people quitting the coastal defense mission.

