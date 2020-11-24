Dr. Victor Connell, a doctor at Coast Guard Training Center Petaluma, gives a medical exam to an active duty Coast Guardsman on April 4, 2004. (USCG photo)

DOD, Coast Guard Resume MHS Genesis Deployment

The U.S. Coast Guard has deployed the military’s new commercial electronic health record system to four new pilot sites after the Defense Department suspended the effort so health care providers could focus on the COVID-19 pandemic response.

The Coast Guard went live in August with MHS Genesis, a version of Cerner’s health record system, at four pilot sites in the San Francisco Bay Area to aid in adjustments to DOD workflows, training, and equipment setups, defense health officials told reporters during a Nov. 19 briefing.

There are plans to deploy MHS Genesis to Coast Guard Pacific areas in early 2021 with 14 clinics and approximately 300 health care providers and end users in the San Diego region, Rear Adm. Douglas Schofield, the Coast Guard’s acquisition director of and program executive officer, told reporters Nov. 19. The Atlantic wave is set to start next summer and would include 26 main clinics.

