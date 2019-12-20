Coast Guard Cutter John Midgett (WHEC 726), Coast Guard Cutter Hickory (WLB 212), and the Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro (WHEC 724) sit moored in Kodiak as a storm rolls into Womens Bay, Alaska, May 28, 2019. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Jacob Marx)

Foundation Pays Off Mortgage of Coast Guard Member Killed in Homer Accident

A Sept. 11 foundation formed to honor a fallen New York firefighter has paid off the mortgage of Chief Warrant Officer Michael Kozloski, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hickory crew member who was killed in an industrial incident earlier this year.

In a Dec. 15 press release, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced that the mortgage for Kozloski’s Port St. Lucia, Florida, home has been paid in full. As part of its mission, the foundation pays off mortgages for Gold Star families of service members as well as for first responders killed in the line of duty.

Kozloski, 38, the father of four children, died Jan. 31, 2019 in a crane accident while working in the Hickory buoy yard by the Pioneer Dock in Homer.

Read more at Homer News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

SIGN UP NOW for FREE News & Analysis on topics of your choice across homeland security!

BEYOND POLITICS.  IT'S ABOUT THE MISSION. 

Go to Top
Malcare WordPress Security