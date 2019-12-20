Foundation Pays Off Mortgage of Coast Guard Member Killed in Homer Accident

A Sept. 11 foundation formed to honor a fallen New York firefighter has paid off the mortgage of Chief Warrant Officer Michael Kozloski, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hickory crew member who was killed in an industrial incident earlier this year.

In a Dec. 15 press release, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced that the mortgage for Kozloski’s Port St. Lucia, Florida, home has been paid in full. As part of its mission, the foundation pays off mortgages for Gold Star families of service members as well as for first responders killed in the line of duty.

Kozloski, 38, the father of four children, died Jan. 31, 2019 in a crane accident while working in the Hickory buoy yard by the Pioneer Dock in Homer.

Read more at Homer News

