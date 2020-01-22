U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Sean Tocci, assigned to the U.S. Coast Guard Tall Ship Eagle (WIX 327), climbs the starboard shroud on the main mast, New London, Conn., July 29, 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cory D. Payne)

Group Has Raised $56 Million for Coast Guard Museum

The National Coast Guard Museum Association has raised more than $56 million for a national museum on the downtown New London waterfront to tell the story of the Coast Guard and has plans to launch a new committee in the spring to help raise remaining funds.

At the same time, construction of the museum, which was supposed to start in earnest early this year, has been pushed back due to two other big projects going on in the area.

The project, which has been years in the making, got a boost in late December when President Donald Trump signed a massive spending package that included another $5 million in federal funding for the museum.

Read more at The Day

