Lessons in Leading With Character During Tumultuous Times: USCG Vice Admiral Sandra Stosz Releases Book

Leaders, do you feel like you’re always under pressure – to manage yet another change, to make a tough decision, to do the right thing even if it’s hard? If you answered “yes,” your symptoms are normal, and Breaking Ice and Breaking Glass: Leading in Uncharted Waters is for you.

Today, our nation is like a ship being tossed in tumultuous seas. The winds and waves of change have divided and distanced our society, threatening to wash away the very principles upon which the United States was founded. Organizations need leaders with the moral courage to stand strong and steady – leaders capable of uniting people in support of a shared purpose by building the trust and respect necessary for organizations and their people to thrive.

“I want to help leaders achieve their full potential and make a positive impact on others and their organization,” says Sandra Stosz, author of Breaking Ice and Breaking Glass: Leading in Uncharted Waters. “This book is my way of giving back leadership lessons learned over 40 years serving with the U.S. Coast Guard, including 12 years conducting operational missions at sea.”

In Breaking Ice and Breaking Glass, Admiral Sandra Stosz draws upon her extensive experience leading mostly all-male teams to help leaders navigate complexity and succeed at every level. Character-centered, proven leadership principles emerge from engaging, personal stories that teach leaders how to find, and then become, an inspiring mentor; implement successful diversity, inclusion, and equity programs; successfully lead in a complex environment; and much more.

“A prime resource for any leader’s library.” – James Mattis, General, US Marine (ret.) and 26th Secretary of Defense

Leaders eager to make a difference by helping people and organizations be their best will find Breaking Ice and Breaking Glass: Leading in Uncharted Waters their go-to resource.

“Admiral Stosz brings the wisdom of experience to the mounting challenges of today – from diversity, equity and inclusion to her service leadership model, she is a shining beacon for those who want to build exceptional teams.” – Kristina Tanasichuk, President, Women in Homeland Security

Breaking Ice and Breaking Glass: Leading in Uncharted Waters, (Koehler Books, June 1, 2021, ISBN: 978-1-64663-525-2) is available at bookstores nationwide and online.

For additional information or to schedule Sandy for an interview or event, please contact Sandy Stosz at [email protected], (571) 335-2149, or via her website https://sandrastosz.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)