Man Again Receives Life Sentences in Double Murder at Kodiak Coast Guard Site

A man was sentenced again to serve four consecutive life sentences in federal prison Tuesday for killing his two co-workers in 2012 at a Coast Guard communications station on Kodiak Island.
James Michael Wells, 68, was convicted during a jury trial in 2014 and was originally sentenced to four consecutive life terms, but his convictions on multiple charges were reversed on appeal in 2017. A jury again found him guilty of all charges when his second trial concluded in October 2019 after three weeks.
James Hopkins, 41, and Richard Belisle, 51, were fatally shot on April 12, 2012, while working at the U.S. Coast Guard antenna maintenance facility, about 1 1/2 miles from the Coast Guard’s larger base on Kodiak Island.