The Coast Guard Cutters SPAR (WLB 206) and Douglas Munro (WHEC 724) are moored at home port while a raft of otters gather in Womens Bay, in Kodiak, Alaska, May 1, 2019. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Charly Hengen)

Man Again Receives Life Sentences in Double Murder at Kodiak Coast Guard Site

A man was sentenced again to serve four consecutive life sentences in federal prison Tuesday for killing his two co-workers in 2012 at a Coast Guard communications station on Kodiak Island.

James Michael Wells, 68, was convicted during a jury trial in 2014 and was originally sentenced to four consecutive life terms, but his convictions on multiple charges were reversed on appeal in 2017. A jury again found him guilty of all charges when his second trial concluded in October 2019 after three weeks.

James Hopkins, 41, and Richard Belisle, 51, were fatally shot on April 12, 2012, while working at the U.S. Coast Guard antenna maintenance facility, about 1 1/2 miles from the Coast Guard’s larger base on Kodiak Island.

Read more at Anchorage Daily News

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

SIGN UP NOW for FREE News & Analysis on topics of your choice across homeland security!

BEYOND POLITICS.  IT'S ABOUT THE MISSION. 

Go to Top