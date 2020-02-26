(U.S. Coast Guard Station Marquette/Facebook)

Marquette’s Coast Guard Dogs Advance Ranks, Honored in Sweet Ceremony

Much of the event was typical of a U.S. Coast Guard advancement ceremony, with everyone standing at attention as the honorees received their pins. But the brand-new petty officers third class at Station Marquette also got a special bonus: Plenty of dog treats.

Thor and Loki, a pair of two-year-old Vizsla-Lab pups adopted this past summer by the Marquette Coast Guard crew, were honored Monday in a special ceremony that “advanced” the dogs to a higher rank as a way of recognizing their contributions to the station as well as the community.

