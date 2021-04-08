Randel McCormick Receives Coast Guard’s 2020 Auxiliary Diversity Award

The Coast Guard Office of Diversity and Inclusion is pleased to announce and congratulate Mr. Randel McCormick of the Eleventh District, Northern Auxiliary Region (D11-NR), Flotilla 53 in North Solano County, California, as the awardee of the National Commodore’s 2020 Auxiliary Diversity Award.

This award recognizes exemplary performance by an Auxiliarist in the field of diversity. They must demonstrate exceptional standards of conduct, inspirational leadership, commitment to superior service, and consistent support of the Auxiliary’s diversity goals and the Coast Guard Diversity Policy Statement. They must also exemplify the Coast Guard’s Core Values and infuse the value of diversity and inclusion throughout Auxiliary organization and activities.

Mr. McCormick has been an active and ardent Auxiliarist since enrolling in February of 2009. He has served in several elected and appointed offices at flotilla, division, and district levels including District Captain and Assistant District Staff Officer for Human Resources. He currently serves as the Diversity Officer for his flotilla, division, and all of D11-NR. He worked tirelessly to create, instill, and promote an inclusive Auxiliary membership environment that projected the value of all individuals and fostered their teamwork and collective success.

Demonstrating remarkable resourcefulness and initiative, he set up several “diversity potlucks” in which Auxiliarists shared their favorite ethnic dishes, fully leveraged virtual meeting tools to develop and deliver creative and comprehensive online diversity training workshops, authored many articles for regional Auxiliary publications, and provided an engaging Auxiliary uniform workshop to units across the region. As a direct result of his enthusiastic and unflagging leadership, D11-NR Auxiliary units sustained vibrancy throughout their recruiting and retention efforts and more than doubled their National Commodore’s 3-Star Diversity Award submissions from 13 the previous year to 29 new nominations.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)