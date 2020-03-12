Coast Guard Station Shark River, N.J. (USCG photo by THOMAS, BLAIR PA2)

‘Redundant’ Coast Guard Stations in N.J. Set to Close

Two U.S. Coast Guard stations that patrol waterways in and around New Jersey are set to close by 2021, according to a U.S. Department of Homeland Security announcement.

Stations Shark River and Salem join three others in Maryland, New York, and Pennsylvania that the federal government intends to consolidate with other stations.

“These stations have been identified because there are other units nearby capable of responding to cases in these areas, and because these five stations respond to a low number of cases,” the announcement states.

Read more at WHYY

