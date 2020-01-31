The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Bramble man the rails for the last time during the cutter?s decommissioning ceremony May 22, 2003. (USCG photo by PA2 Paul Roszkowski)

Retired U.S. Coast Guard Bramble ‘Safe and Sound’

The retired U.S. Coast Guard ship Bramble, which long called Port Huron home, remains in Alabama after being sold at auction nearly two months ago.

“Tell them she’s safe and sound,” said Phillip Mason, vice president of operations for the Modern American Recycling Services’ Waggaman and Mobile facilities.

Modern American Recycling Services, the winning bidder in the auction for the retired ship calls itself the “largest barge dismantler and offshore decommissioning provider in the United States,” according to its website.

Read more at the Port Huron Times Herald

