Retired U.S. Coast Guard Bramble ‘Safe and Sound’

The retired U.S. Coast Guard ship Bramble, which long called Port Huron home, remains in Alabama after being sold at auction nearly two months ago.

“Tell them she’s safe and sound,” said Phillip Mason, vice president of operations for the Modern American Recycling Services’ Waggaman and Mobile facilities.

Modern American Recycling Services, the winning bidder in the auction for the retired ship calls itself the “largest barge dismantler and offshore decommissioning provider in the United States,” according to its website.

