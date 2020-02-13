U.S. Coast Guard Adm. Karl Schultz stands on the bridge of the Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB-10) Feb. 5, 2020, in McMurdo, Antarctica. (U.S. Coast Guard photograph by Senior Chief Petty Officer NyxoLyno Cangemi)

Schultz Wants to Hear Coasties’ Motivations on #WhyIServeCG

Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz is asking to hear about what motivates Coasties to serve in the run-up to his annual State of the Coast Guard address.

Schultz will deliver the State of the Coast Guard Address on Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. to reflect on the organization’s successes over the past year, detail the Fiscal Year 2021 budget request from the Trump administration, and outline the shared vision for the future of the service.

The address will include several announcements about global maritime safety and security, as well as workforce policies and advances.

Before then, Schultz is asking members to share their story with the hashtag #WhyIServeCG.

