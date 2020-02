Capital City Fire/Rescue evacuated Foodland IGA in Juneau on Monday morning in response to a possible carbon monoxide leak.

Assistant Fire Chief Chad Cameron said two U.S. Coast Guard employees were shopping at Foodland when gas meters they happened to be carrying detected high levels of hazardous gas.

They alerted CCFR, who responded around 9:45 a.m. The crew’s detectors showed high levels of carbon monoxide. They evacuated the store and opened all the doors for ventilation.

Read more at KTOO

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)