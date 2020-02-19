(Maltrópa/Wikipedia)

The US Coast Guard Rescued the Crew in 2018, But This ‘Ghost Ship’ Just Washed Ashore in Ireland

The mysterious vessel landed ashore amid a burst of violent, stormy weather, wedging itself onto a rocky outcropping and perplexing locals and authorities. How could such a large ship have been marooned? Was anyone inside?

A jogger first noticed the 2,400-ton vessel on Sunday, sitting below a seaside cliff on Ireland’s southern coast. Later that day, the Irish Coast Guard sent a rescue helicopter to the scene, hoping to make contact with any crew members who may have been aboard the ship.

As it turns out, the boat that had washed ashore near the city of Cork was known as a “ghost ship,” long floating around the Atlantic without anyone aboard.

