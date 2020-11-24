A propulsion engine for the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy is craned onto a barge Oct. 6, 2020, at the Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore. A propulsion engine onboard the Healy caught fire Aug. 18, 2020, while the ship was supporting a scientific patrol in the Arctic. The propulsion engine at the Coast Guard Yard is a spare and will transit the Panama Canal en route to Seattle to be installed on the ship. (U.S. Coast Guard photograph by Lt. Cmdr. Kelsey Barrion)

The Way the U.S. Coast Guard Replaces its Largest Ship’s Motor Is Mind-Blowing

A fire broke out on the United States Coast Guard’s largest ship last summer, destroying one of the vessel’s enormous electric motors. Now the Coast Guard, one of the five service branches of the U.S. military, is replacing that motor and documenting the entire process, which involves cutting a giant hole in the hull. The whole thing is fascinating. Check it out.

The USCGC Healy is the biggest and most advanced ship in the Coast Guard’s fleet, capable of breaking 4.5 feet of ice at three knots, and it’s equipped with over 4,000 square feet of laboratory space. On August 18, during an Arctic research mission, a fire broke out and ruined a propulsion motor, forcing the research ship to return to Washington State.

