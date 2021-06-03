U.S. Coast Guard Resumes Guest Attendance at Recruit Graduations

U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., is scheduled to reopen recruit graduations to guest attendance on June 4, beginning with recruit company Oscar-200.

In line with updated CDC and New Jersey guidance, along with successful vaccination and mitigation efforts, the decision was made to open up the graduation ceremony to limited guests, specifically recruit families.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the top priorities at Training Center Cape May have been ensuring the health and safety of staff, recruits and guests, and preventing any potential spread of COVID-19, while supporting the important mission of recruit training for the Coast Guard. In keeping with these priorities, Training Center Cape May has been offering COVID-19 vaccinations to the staff since January. Recruits began being offered the vaccine in April, and the majority volunteered to be vaccinated. More recruits have also been arriving to the training center already vaccinated in recent weeks.

Guests are not required to be vaccinated in order to attend graduation ceremonies. However, they must abide by the training center’s COVID-19 mitigation measures, in line with CDC and New Jersey guidelines. These regulations will be enforced, regardless of a guest’s vaccination status.

Graduations themselves will continue to be live-streamed as normal on our official Facebook page. There will also be updated graduation information on our website under the graduation tab at this link: http://www.forcecom.uscg.mil/Our-Organization/FORCECOM-UNITS/TraCen-Cape-May/.

