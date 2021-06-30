U.S. Coast Guard’s 2021 Art Collection to Be on View at Salmagundi Club

Thirty-two works by 26 artists of the U.S. Coast Guard Art Program (COGAP) will be on view at the Salmagundi Club in New York City from June 28 through July 9, 2021. These works vividly bring to life the myriad of missions performed by the U.S. Coast Guard, including search and rescue, environmental protection and illegal drug interdiction.

Additionally, 13 works from previous years will be on display and another four works by deceased COGAP artist Terrence Maley will also be on exhibit. These, along with his biography, commemorate the life of this award winning artist.

The Coast Guard Art Program makes use of fine art to educate diverse audiences about the Coast Guard. Today, the service addresses an abundance of challenges as it works to maintain the nation’s security at home and abroad and execute its statutory missions such as search and rescue, defense readiness and drug and illegal migrant interdiction. COGAP art provides visual testimony to the unique contribution the service makes to the nation in its multifaceted roles as a military, humanitarian and law-enforcement organization.

Art from the program is exhibited at museums around the country. It is also displayed in offices of members of Congress, Cabinet secretaries, senior government officials, other military services and Coast Guard locations nationwide.

Coast Guard artists, a talented cadre of professional artists, donate their work to the program. Today, the collection comprises more than 2,000 works showing the missions performed by the service’s force of nearly 42,000 active duty members.

This year marks the program’s 40th anniversary. Since its inception, the Salmagundi Club in New York City has been its sponsor. The Salmagundi Club is located at 47 Fifth Avenue. The exhibition is free and open to the public. It can be seen Monday- Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibition will be closed on July 4, 2021. Exceptionally the exhibition will close at 5 p.m. on July 1.

To learn more about COGAP and the Salmagundi Club, visit www.uscg.mil/Community/Art-Program/ and www.salmagundi.org/.

Read more at USCG

