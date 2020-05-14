U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz heads to the stage for the 138th Coast Guard Academy commencement exercise in New London., Conn., May 22, 2019. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme)

Virtual Ceremony Scheduled for Coast Guard Academy’s 139th Commencement Exercises

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s Class of 2020 will hold a virtual commencement ceremony on May 20 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The graduating class is the largest in the institution’s history, with more than 250 cadets. 2020 is also the 40th anniversary of the first women graduates at the Academy. This year’s class also includes more than 100 women, the largest number of female graduates in a single class.

Commencement day activities begin at 1 p.m. and include an hour long pre-show with a video yearbook produced by the Class of 2020. The official ceremony begins promptly at 2 p.m. and will include a combination of livestream and pre-recorded footage. Following the ceremony there will be a post-show to include congratulatory messages and well wishes to the great Class of 2020.

The virtual Commencement will be streamed on the CGA’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfVV4FTgquhye9f-zRyNMGA

