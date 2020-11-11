U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Alex Major, an aviation survival technician, looks out across the South China Sea from within a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, April 22, 2019. (U.S Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class LA Walker)

Why U.S. Wants to Send Coast Guard to the Seas Near China

A U.S. plan to steer Coast Guard vessels toward waters frequented by Chinese vessels will bulk up Washington’s resolve to contain Beijing’s maritime expansion without inviting a hot conflict, analysts believe.

The U.S. Coast Guard is “strategically homeporting significantly enhanced Fast Response Cutters” in the Western Pacific to protect the interests of the United States and “partners in the region,” National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said in a statement October 23. The timing is still being worked out, a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command spokesman said Monday.

Coast Guard vessels will check for any illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing that “threatens our sovereignty, as well as the sovereignty of our Pacific neighbors and endangers regional stability,” O’Brien said.

Read more at VOA

