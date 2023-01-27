USCIS Releases RFP, Industry Day Info for Programmatics, Administration, Clerical, and Technical Services (PACTS) III

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Programmatics, Administration, Clerical, and Technical Services (PACTS) III draft RFP is now anticipated to be released on 02/23/2023.

An industry day is anticipated to be virtual and take place on 03/16/2023.

DHS does not intend to maintain an interested vendor list; therefore, expressions of interest are not required at this time. USCIS on behalf of the DHS Strategic Programs Division has requested input from industry through Requests for Information (70SBUR22I00000032) previously posted to SAM.gov.

All questions related to this requirement are to be directed to PACTSIII@uscis.dhs.gov. Any questions submitted to individuals outside this dedicated mailbox will not be responded to.

