41.1 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, January 27, 2023
spot_img
HomeFederal PagesDHS
Federal PagesDHSIndustry

USCIS Releases RFP, Industry Day Info for Programmatics, Administration, Clerical, and Technical Services (PACTS) III

DHS does not intend to maintain an interested vendor list; therefore, expressions of interest are not required at this time.

By Homeland Security Today

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Programmatics, Administration, Clerical, and Technical Services (PACTS) III draft RFP is now anticipated to be released on 02/23/2023.

An industry day is anticipated to be virtual and take place on 03/16/2023.

DHS does not intend to maintain an interested vendor list; therefore, expressions of interest are not required at this time. USCIS on behalf of the DHS Strategic Programs Division has requested input from industry through Requests for Information (70SBUR22I00000032) previously posted to SAM.gov.

All questions related to this requirement are to be directed to PACTSIII@uscis.dhs.gov. Any questions submitted to individuals outside this dedicated mailbox will not be responded to.

Read more at SAM.gov

Previous articleGSA’s Workplace Innovation Lab Opens to Federal Agencies
Next articleLMI Welcomes New Chief Technology Officers: Jared Summers, Elias Peroulas, and Chris Hagner
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals