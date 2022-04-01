USCIS to Hold FY22 3rd Quarter Conference Call with Industry

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Office of Contracting (OCON) will host its third (3rd) Quarter Conference Call with Industry for Fiscal Year 22 on April 26, 2022, starting at 1:00 pm (ET). The purpose of these quarterly calls is to provide continued open and engaging dialogue between industry and USCIS on current and future requirements. The focus of this call will be to provide industry with the latest procurement related information for USCIS.

The call will be limited to 400 callers and last no more than two hours. No registration or sign up is required!

The call-in number is 1 888-323-9726 participant passcode: 2823795. The recording will be available two (2) hours after the event and can be heard by dialing 1-800-678-0756. This recording will expire on May 26, 2022.

USCIS will update this announcement with the presentation slides no later than April 15, 2022.

WebEx link: https://uscis.webex.com/uscis/onstage/g.php?MTID=e3f1d05fb9afb0384c366fd72cb8c2841

password: 4MeetingswCIS!

Participants are not required to use WebEx for this event as the briefing slides will be posted SAMS.gov prior to the event.

We recommend that you use Chrome as your browser for this event.

Participants will have the opportunity and are encouraged to ask questions during the call.

You can also submit your questions to the following email address: USCIS_Vendoroutreach@uscis.dhs.gov, by 10:00 am (ET), on April 21, 2022.

For industries, awareness, here is the FY22 Quarterly Conference Calls with Industry Schedule

1st: October 26, 2021

2nd: January 25, 2022

3rd: April 26, 2022

4th: July 26, 2022

