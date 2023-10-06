USCIS to Host First Quarter Conference Call with Industry

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Office of Contracting (OCON) will host its first Quarter Conference Call with Industry for Fiscal Year 24 on October 31, 2023, starting at 1:00 pm (ET). The purpose of these quarterly calls is to provide continued open and engaging dialogue between USCIS and industry on current and future requirements. The focus of this call will be to provide industry with the latest procurement related information for USCIS.

The call will be limited to 400 callers and last no more than two hours. No registration or sign up is required!

The call-in number and passcode will be provided before the event. The recording will be available two (2) hours after the event . The replay number will be provided before the event. This recording will expire on December 31, 2023.

USCIS will update this announcement with the presentation slides no later than October 16, 2023.

Webex Join link:

https://uscis.webex.com/uscis/j.php?MTID=mcb05931b8024a9b4c5d044d22a7b50a2

Webinar number:

2763 448 7789

Webinar password:

4MeetingswCIS!

UPDATE: FORMAT CHANGE

USCIS is announcing a change to the call format. We will return to accepting questions and answering those questions live but in the following format. We have arranged the requirements by subdivisions. The presenter will present the subdivision’s requirements and will answer question live related to only those requirements. Once that subdivision requirements have been briefed, no further questions will be answer live. USCIS will collect all questions and provide a response post call.

USCIS is committed to providing industry with accurate and up-to-date procurement information. We continue to listen to the feedback from industry about these calls and have adjusted the calls format to better engage with industry. We strongly encourage in industry to submit questions in advance, so that we can properly provide you with the most accurate and timely answers. Please include the slide/APFS number when submitting your questions.

Vendors, please submit your questions to the following email address by 10:00 am (ET), on October xx, 2023: [email protected]

Participants are not required to use WebEx for this event as the briefing slides will be posted SAMS.gov prior to the event.

We recommend that you use Chrome as your browser for this event.

For industries awareness, here is the FY24 Quarterly Conference Calls with Industry Schedule

1st: October 31, 2023

2nd: January 30, 2024

3rd: April 30, 2024

4th: July 30, 2024

