USFA to Host Fire Administrator’s Summit on Fire Prevention and Control

The U.S. Fire Administration (USFA), a component of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in partnership with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), will host the U.S. Fire Administrator’s Summit on Fire Prevention and Control: State of Science on Oct. 11, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m. EDT.

The summit marks the 75th anniversary of the 1947 President Truman Conference on Fire Prevention and Control that launched the America Burning PDF report and established the USFA. Many of the outcomes from the original Truman Conference hold true today. For example, as outlined in the original Truman Conference Proceedings Report: “The nation’s fire problem is exacerbated by (A) the indifference with which some Americans confront the subject; (B) the nation’s failure to undertake enough research and development into fire and fire-related problems; (C) the scarcity of reliable data and information; (D) the fact that designers and purchasers of buildings and products generally give insufficient attention to fire safety; (E) the fact that many communities lack adequate building and fire prevention codes.”

“In 2022, the climate crisis fuels more frequent, destructive and deadly wildfire. In addition to the growing burdens of wildfire, the demands on our nation’s local fire departments continue to increase, further exacerbating daily fire impacts on all our communities. Thus far in 2022, fires have killed more than 1,600 people nationwide. Additionally, firefighters pay a high price with 73 firefighters killed on duty so far this year,” said USFA Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell.

“The NFFF is proud to work with the USFA in providing an opportunity for the fire service—and more importantly, the public—to understand the impact of fire on communities across the country,” said NFFF Executive Director Chief Ronald J. Siarnicki.

A first-of-its-kind livestreaming event from the National Emergency Training Center in Emmitsburg, Maryland, the Fire Administrator’s Summit on Fire Prevention and Control: State of Science features presentations from the country’s most prominent fire service leaders and researchers. The livestream event is for reporters, the public, the fire service, and local, state and national policy makers who want a better understanding of the challenges and recommended solutions to the critical fire problem in America. The summit kicks off the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week.

The first 2 speakers for the State of Science are Philadelphia Fire Department Commissioner Adam Thiel and the City of New York Fire Department’s Acting Chief of Training Frank Leeb. Both cities began 2022 with structure fires that killed 17 and 12 people, respectively. They will discuss the impact of those fires on their communities and fire departments.

Viewers of the livestream will then be introduced to topics such as the risks associated with the evolution of high-risk structures like lithium-ion energy storage facilities and massive shipping warehouses with robotic technology. The livestream event will also cover the training that structural firefighters need to respond to the new hazards associated with wildfires in the urban interface. It will highlight the recruitment and retention challenges faced by fire departments across the nation. Nationally renowned researchers will discuss the impact of the growing number and intensity of fires on the physical and mental health of firefighters, including the prevalence of cancer and suicide among the ranks.

Confirmed State of Science speakers

Dr. Jeff Burgess, University of Arizona Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health

Chief John S. Butler, Fairfax County (VA) Fire and Rescue Department

Dr. Kenneth Fent, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health

Karl Fippinger, International Code Council

Chief Brita Horn, Rock Creek (CO) Volunteer Fire Department

Dr. Sara Jahnke, Center for Fire, Rescue & EMS Health Research

Dr. Steve Kerber, Fire Safety Research Institute

Deputy Assistant Chief Frank Leeb, City of New York Fire Department

Dr. Susan M. Moore, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health

Patrick Morrison, International Association of Fire Fighters

Chief John H. Oates, International Public Safety Data Institute

Chief Shane Ray, National Fire Sprinkler Association

Dr. Denise L. Smith, Health and Human Physiological Sciences, Skidmore College

Rick Swan, International Association of Fire Fighters

Michele Steinberg, National Fire Protection Association

Commissioner Adam K. Thiel, City of Philadelphia Fire Department

