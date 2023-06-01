SAFECOM, with the assistance of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), is excited to announce the launch of the SAFECOM Nationwide Survey (SNS)! The survey is now live and will remain open through July 21, 2023.

As the most comprehensive emergency communications data collection effort in the world, the SNS results showcase the nation’s emergency communications capabilities and gaps. This in-depth understanding allows decision makers at all levels of government and the private sector to make data-driven decisions on emergency communications policy, programs, and funding.

During the Using Data to Drive Decisions: The SAFECOM Nationwide Survey webinar on Wednesday, June 7, at 2 p.m., participants will hear how stakeholders have been able to translate SNS data into the development of key projects that advance emergency communications. Additionally, participants will learn how SNS data informs nationwide efforts like the goals and objectives outlined in the National Emergency Communications Plan (NECP) – the nation’s roadmap to ensuring emergency communications interoperability at all levels of government. SAFECOM and CISA Emergency Communications Division (ECD) leadership will also deliver a powerful call-to-action on the importance of participating in the SNS.

Join this webinar to learn about:

Insights from the 2018 SNS

How SNS data is leveraged to produce beneficial programs and resources for agencies at all levels of government

Benefits to participating in the SNS

Make sure your voice is heard as we advance emergency communications!

Read more at CISA