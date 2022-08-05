Vendor Outreach Matchmaking Event Scheduled for Coast Guard’s NMACC III Contract

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU) in collaboration with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) are planning to host a special onetime National Multiple Award Construction Contract (NMACC III) Vendor Outreach Matchmaking Event (VOME) on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET.

This event will be conducted virtually to connect businesses in the construction industry in a variety of ways which includes: raising awareness of subcontracting opportunities; the potential of forming joint-venture or teaming partnerships; and facilitating discussions that may lead to mentor-protégé relationships. This event provides a virtual space where both large and small businesses can present their core capabilities to one another as they relate to the upcoming USCG NMACC III solicitation.

Registration will be limited to those firms that provide construction and construction related services seeking business opportunities associated with the USCG NMACC III solicitation.

