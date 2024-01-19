Jaime Gracia, a seasoned federal procurement expert with over 20 years of progressive experience, is set to retire from his distinguished career in the U.S. government. In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, Gracia shared the bittersweet news, expressing gratitude for the incredible experiences and opportunities he encountered while serving the nation.

Jaime was selected as HSToday’s Small Business Champion of the Year in 2023 for his outstanding work. Throughout his journey, Gracia played pivotal roles in shaping government initiatives, leaving an indelible mark on various departments. Notable achievements include establishing the foundations for a new organization at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, pioneering innovation centers and customer experience organizations at the Internal Revenue Service, and enhancing opportunities for industry and small businesses through improved engagement and communications at the U.S. Department of State.

Despite facing challenges beyond his control that prevented the execution of certain vital initiatives, Gracia remains proud of the accomplishments achieved. In his reflective message, he urged fellow innovators and change agents in the government to recognize that every small step contributes to the greater good.

As he bids farewell to federal service, Gracia plans to take some time for his health and family before embarking on his next chapter. His commitment to improving government procurement operations remains unwavering, with a focus on addressing the evolving challenges through education and strategic initiatives, particularly in the realm of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.

Gracia’s extensive government service includes roles such as Director of Strategic Enterprise Programs at the U.S. Department of State, Acquisition Manager at the IRS, and Section Chief at the Department of Homeland Security. His professional expertise is underlined by credentials like PMP, CFCM, and CPCM, along with recognition as an NCMA Fellow and a G2X Change Agent.

In his most recent role as the Director of Strategic Enterprise Programs in the Center for Acquisition Experience (CAE) at the U.S. Department of State, Gracia leads the Acquisition Experience (AcqX) program, aiming to redefine and enhance perceptions and touchpoints within the acquisition ecosystem. He is also at the forefront of initiatives such as the Industry Liaison Program, Cognitive Procurement Program for RPA, ML, and AI tools, and various OMB programs.

Jaime Gracia’s retirement marks the conclusion of a remarkable career dedicated to transforming procurement culture and driving agile contract solutions for effective and efficient service delivery. His legacy as a visionary leader and subject matter expert will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on federal procurement practices.