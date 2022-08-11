86 F
WATCH: DHS SBIR Showcase for First Responders Videos Now Available

DHS works to develop innovative solutions to the most pressing challenges faced by first responders as they respond to these hazardous situations.

By Homeland Security Today

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program announced that videos have been posted from the SBIR Showcase for First Responders held in March.

Those videos have been posted in a YouTube playlist accessible here.

During the webinar, DHS SBIR showcased small business innovators who are developing new technologies to keep first responders, emergency managers, and incident commanders better protected, connected, and prepared to safeguard the homeland and respond to disasters.

DHS works hand-in-hand with members of all first responder disciplines—law enforcement, fire services, emergency medical services and emergency management officials, as well as innovators and industry—to develop innovative solutions to the most pressing challenges faced by first responders as they respond to these hazardous situations.

DHS uses the SBIR program to fund the development of innovative solutions to help address homeland security needs. SBIR is an excellent opportunity for agile, innovative small businesses to support and advance homeland security technologies. Administered by DHS Science & Technology Directorate, the DHS SBIR Program supports a full spectrum of SBIR initiatives serving all DHS components.

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

