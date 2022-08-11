WATCH: DHS SBIR Showcase for First Responders Videos Now Available

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program announced that videos have been posted from the SBIR Showcase for First Responders held in March.

Those videos have been posted in a YouTube playlist accessible here.

During the webinar, DHS SBIR showcased small business innovators who are developing new technologies to keep first responders, emergency managers, and incident commanders better protected, connected, and prepared to safeguard the homeland and respond to disasters.

DHS works hand-in-hand with members of all first responder disciplines—law enforcement, fire services, emergency medical services and emergency management officials, as well as innovators and industry—to develop innovative solutions to the most pressing challenges faced by first responders as they respond to these hazardous situations.

DHS uses the SBIR program to fund the development of innovative solutions to help address homeland security needs. SBIR is an excellent opportunity for agile, innovative small businesses to support and advance homeland security technologies. Administered by DHS Science & Technology Directorate, the DHS SBIR Program supports a full spectrum of SBIR initiatives serving all DHS components.