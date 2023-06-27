71 F
WATCH: Mayorkas Calls for Extension and Expansion of Counter-UAS (Drone) Authorities

Secretary speaks to the potential threats posed when UAS (or drones) are misused or flown nefariously.

By Homeland Security Today
Image of a drone carrying a package as part of the demonstration during DHS' Secretary Mayorkas' call for expansion of C-UAS authorities. (Photo by James Truitt/DHS)

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released comments from Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas on the need for Congress to reauthorize and expand DHS’s Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) authorities. The comments, from a C-UAS Demonstration Day held at DHS Headquarters recently, speak to the potential threats posed when UAS (or drones) are misused or flown nefariously.

