The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released comments from Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas on the need for Congress to reauthorize and expand DHS’s Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) authorities. The comments, from a C-UAS Demonstration Day held at DHS Headquarters recently, speak to the potential threats posed when UAS (or drones) are misused or flown nefariously.
WATCH: Mayorkas Calls for Extension and Expansion of Counter-UAS (Drone) Authorities
