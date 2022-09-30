Watch Out for Hurricane-Related Scams, CISA Warns

CISA warns users to remain on alert for malicious cyber activity targeting potential disaster victims and charitable donors following a hurricane. Fraudulent emails—often containing malicious links or attachments—are common after major natural disasters. Exercise caution in handling emails with hurricane-related subject lines, attachments, or hyperlinks. In addition, be wary of social media pleas, texts, or door-to-door solicitations relating to severe weather events.

To avoid becoming victims of malicious activity, users and administrators should review the following resources and take preventative measures.

If you believe you have been a victim of cybercrime, file a complaint with Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov.

Read more at CISA