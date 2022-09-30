Watch Out for Hurricane-Related Scams, CISA Warns

CISA warns users to remain on alert for malicious cyber activity targeting potential disaster victims and charitable donors following a hurricane. Fraudulent emails—often containing malicious links or attachments—are common after major natural disasters. Exercise caution in handling emails with hurricane-related subject lines, attachments, or hyperlinks. In addition, be wary of social media pleas, texts, or door-to-door solicitations relating to severe weather events.
To avoid becoming victims of malicious activity, users and administrators should review the following resources and take preventative measures.
- Staying Alert to Disaster-related Scams
- Before Giving to a Charity
- Staying Safe on Social Networking Sites
- Avoiding Social Engineering and Phishing Attacks
- Using Caution with Email Attachments
If you believe you have been a victim of cybercrime, file a complaint with Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov.