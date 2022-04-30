67.3 F
Webinar: Doing Business with the U.S. Coast Guard

The USCG Small Business and Industry Engagement team will provide an overview of how and what the Coast Guard buys.

By Homeland Security Today
An aircrew and a HH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Port Angeles prepares to land on the Coast Guard Cutter Active’s flight deck during a counter-drug patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Sept. 17, 2018. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Wood)

Join the U.S. Coast Guard’s (USCG) Office of Small Business and Industry Engagement on May 18, 2022 from 1:00pm – 2:30pm ET for the monthly educational webinar series.

The USCG Small Business and Industry Engagement team will provide an overview of how and what the Coast Guard buys. Learn more about the organization’s procurement centers, its top spend and how to get information about current and future procurement opportunities.

The intended audience is small businesses who are unfamiliar with the USCG organization and the federal government marketplace.

RSVP by May 16. Register here.

Read more at SAM.gov

