Webinar: How DHS Is Combating Human Trafficking and Forced Labor in Imported Goods

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman (CIS Ombudsman) invites stakeholders to participate in a webinar during National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month to discuss how DHS combats human trafficking and forced labor in imported goods on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET.

During this engagement, Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman Michael Dougherty and his staff will discuss with DHS subject matter experts initiatives to combat human trafficking and forced labor in imported goods, including the new DHS Center for Countering Human Trafficking and the Blue Campaign. U.S. Customs and Border Protection will discuss the enforcement against goods made with forced labor and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will discuss T visas and other resources available to help trafficking victims in the United States obtain and maintain lawful status.

The CIS Ombudsman’s webinar will be an information sharing and gathering session. Participants may electronically submit questions and comments during the webinar. Where practical, the CIS Ombudsman will share submitted questions (without attribution) to DHS and its components for awareness and, if appropriate, to assist them in the development of their outreach materials.

For more information about our office, view the CIS Ombudsman’s Annual Report to Congress issued in June 2020, or visit the CIS Ombudsman’s website.

We look forward to hearing from you on these issues and invite you to register for this webinar at [email protected]

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)