White House Withdraws Nominations for Two Key DHS Posts

The White House today withdrew two key Department of Homeland Security nominees in a notice to the Senate.

The first withdrawal was Alice Hill, whose nomination to serve as Deputy Administrator for Resilience at the Federal Emergency Management Agency was sent to the Senate on Feb. 7. The position has been vacant since Daniel Kaniewski left the agency in December.

Hill currently serves as the David M. Rubenstein Senior Fellow for Energy and the Environment at the Council on Foreign Relations, and was a Research Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.

Hill previously served as Special Assistant to President Barack Obama and Senior Director for Resilience Policy on the National Security Council staff. Prior to this, Hill served as senior counselor to the DHS secretary.

The other withdrawal was William Valdez, whose nomination to be Under Secretary for Management was sent to the Senate on July 28. Claire Grady resigned from that post in 2019.

Valdez is a former career member of the Senior Executive Service at the Department of Energy and past president of the Senior Executives Association. He is currently the co-founder and board president of the Alliance of Latinx Leadership & Policy, which supports a leadership pipeline for Latinx professionals who want to pursue a career in public service.