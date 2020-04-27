DoD Small Webinar Series Continues: Foreign Investment: Tools for Small Businesses and How DoD Can Help

The Department of Defense’s Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP), continues to partner with Defense Industrial Base (DIB) small businesses to identify impacts of COVID-19.

OSBP has already held two successful Defense Small Business Webinar Series events in April, on relief efforts available and cybersecurity, and now the third will be “Foreign Investment: tools for small business” which will be held this Wednesday, April 29 at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

Interested businesses can join Wednesday’s webinar by clicking here.

“This webinar series has been instrumental in helping identify COVID-19 impacts and solutions in the small business community, especially those in the defense industrial base,” said OSBP’s director, Ms. Amy Murray. “Combined with our daily and weekly engagements and outreach, this webinar series will continue to help provide a consistent flow of information to those who need it most.”

More specifically, the Foreign Investment webinar will help inform small businesses about the issues of adversarial foreign investment, provide education about regulations in place to counter adversarial capital, and offer an overview of tools available to industry to protect themselves. The webinar, will feature Mr. David Stapleton and Mr. Andrew Pahutski, DOD leads for Trusted Capital and Global Markets & Investments, respectively.

The first webinar included presentations from senior Department of Defense and Small Business Administration leaders on relevant relief efforts and had nearly 2,000 participants. The second webinar, hosted by Project Spectrum, focused on how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and how small businesses can best protect themselves.

Please visit www.business.defense.gov for more information on OSBP, and how the Defense industrial policy office continues to partner with the defense industrial base to address COVID-19 impacts.

