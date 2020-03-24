DOD’s Military OneSource, Family Readiness, Spouse Programs Available During COVID-19

The Department of Defense is closely monitoring the impacts of the coronavirus disease outbreak on service members, their families and survivors. Resources and services offered through Military OneSource, the Military and Family Life Counseling program, and the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program will continue to serve the military community.

“We are working hard to provide timely and accurate updates and helpful resources for our service members and their families,” said Kim Joiner, deputy assistant secretary of defense for military community and family policy. “Our families can feel confident about finding official information and guidance on our websites and social media platforms. While we have made necessary changes in response to this pandemic, one thing remains the same – our commitment to serving our military community.”

A dedicated section is available on Military OneSource to keep service members and their families informed about the impacts of COVID-19 on the military community.

Beginning March 24, Military OneSource will offer non-medical counseling video sessions for children and youth who may feel overwhelmed by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Military OneSource will be live on Facebook Monday through Friday at noon Eastern Time to highlight available resources. All videos will be available for on-demand viewing.

Non-medical Counseling: While Military OneSource continues to offer non-medical counseling by telephone (1-800-342-9647) and online via secure chat and video, in-person counseling may be affected or unavailable depending on state and local policies. We encourage families to check with their local providers to confirm.

Military OneSource is a DOD-funded program that is both a call center and website that provides comprehensive information, support, and resources on every aspect of military life. Service members and the immediate family of active duty, National Guard and reserve (regardless of activation status), survivors and DOD expeditionary civilians are eligible for Military OneSource. Veterans and their immediate family members are eligible for Military OneSource up to 365 days post-separation or retirement. All services are available at no cost.

