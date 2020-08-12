2 Hampton Roads Organizations Awarded $860K to Provide Housing to Human Trafficking Victims

Two local organizations are receiving a share of a $35 million federal grant announced this week that will help victims of human trafficking.

The Virginia Department of Justice announced Thursday that two victim services providers in Virginia received $866,676 from the DOJ’s Department of Justice Programs.

The grants, awarded to Survivor Ventures, Inc. in Norfolk and Transitions Family Violence Services in Hampton, will provide six to 24 months of short-term housing assistance for trafficking victims.

The funds will be used to pay rent, utilities or related expenses, such as a security deposit, the White House said.

Read the rest of the story at wavy.com here.

