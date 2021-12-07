Canadian Man Charged with Scheme to Commit Cyberattacks

A federal indictment unsealed today in Alaska charges a Canadian national with committing cyberattacks.

According to court documents, Matthew Philbert, 31, of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, conspired to and did damage a computer belonging to the State of Alaska in April 2018.

In a separate and parallel investigation, the Canadian authorities today also announced cyber charges against Philbert. He was arrested on Nov. 30 by Ontario Provincial Police where he remains in custody.

Philbert is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit fraud and related activity in connection with computers and one count of fraud and related activity in connection with computers. This indictment in the District of Alaska is part of an ongoing national effort by the Department of Justice to address cybercrimes that target U.S. citizens from abroad.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson of the District of Alaska, and Special Agent in Charge Antony Jung of the FBI’s Anchorage Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI’s Anchorage Field Office is investigating the case. Assistant Attorney General Polite, Acting U.S. Attorney Wilson and FBI Special Agent in Charge Jung thanked the Canadian and Dutch authorities for their assistance.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Alexander and Trial Attorney Alden Pelker of the Criminal Division’s Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section are prosecuting the case.

Read more at the Justice Department