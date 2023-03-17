Chicago U.S. Postal Employee Sentenced to Nine Months for Stealing Mail Along His Route

A federal judge has sentenced a former U.S. Postal Service employee to nine months in federal prison for stealing mail that he was entrusted with.

DIAMANTE WILLIAMS, 25, of Chicago was indicted by a federal grand jury on three counts of mail theft by a U.S. Postal employee in March 2022 for events which occurred in March and April 2018. In September, 2022 Williams plead guilty to one count of mail theft. As stated in William’s plea agreement, on or about March 28, he stole mail and contents of mail from individuals residing on his route in Morgan Park, including financial instruments. Williams admitted to stealing a check intended for Company A in the amount of $1,274.

U.S. District Court Judge Martha M. Pacold sentenced Williams to nine months in federal prison on March 9, 2023.

The sentence was announced by Morris Pasqual, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; Scott Pierce, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General, Central Area Field Office; and Ruth M. Mendonça, Inspector-in-Charge of the Chicago Office of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Malgorzata Tracz Kozaka.

