Christine O’Neill Named Assistant Director of FBI’s Human Resources Division

Director Christopher Wray has named Christine O’Neill as the assistant director of the Human Resources Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. Ms. O’Neill most recently served as the special agent in charge of the Mission Services Division at the Washington Field Office.

Ms. O’Neill joined the FBI as a special agent in 1999 and was assigned to the Meriden Resident Agency, a satellite office of the New Haven Field Office in Connecticut. She primarily investigated white-collar crime. In 2005, she was promoted to supervisory special agent and was assigned to the Counterterrorism Division at Headquarters. She worked in the Global Operations Unit and the Iraq Unit of the International Terrorism Operations Section II in McLean, Virginia. She also served as the FBI liaison to Iraq for several months in 2007.

Ms. O’Neill was promoted in 2007 to supervisor of the Boston Field Office’s health care fraud program, which she led for nearly seven years. In 2014, she was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of Boston’s Intelligence/Administrative Branch. She transferred to ASAC of Boston’s White-Collar Branch in 2016.

In 2017, Ms. O’Neill was promoted to chief of the Intelligence and Threat Analysis Section of the Security Division at Headquarters. She shifted to chief of the Security Operations Section in 2018 and was promoted to deputy assistant director of the division’s Security Operations Branch I in 2019.

She was promoted to special agent in charge of the Mission Services Division at the Washington Field Office in 2020.

Prior to joining the FBI, Ms. O’Neill worked in the investment sector. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Bentley University.

