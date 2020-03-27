National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Postponed

The upcoming National Prescription Drug Take Back Day scheduled for Saturday, April 25, 2020 is postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. DEA will reschedule Take Back Day for a date shortly after the health crisis recedes and national emergency guidelines are lifted.

The health and safety of our communities is a top priority for DEA. Given the overwhelming public response to past Take Back events and the anticipated large turnout for April’s event, DEA determined it would be prudent to suspend the event until safety concerns are mitigated. During this time, those seeking safe drug disposal options are encouraged to visit the DEA Diversion Control Division locator page.

Since 2010, Take Back Day events have provided easy, anonymous opportunities to remove medicines in the home that are highly susceptible to misuse, abuse, and theft. Through the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative, DEA, along with its partners throughout the country, has collected nearly 12.7 million pounds of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications. DEA will resume this important public service as soon as safely possible.

