James “Jim” Davis, the former special agent in charge at the Denver office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, died Friday.

A source told FOX31 and Channel 2 that Davis’ death was unexpected.

Originally from Detroit, Davis started his career with the FBI in 1985. He spent time in the Richmond, Chicago and Indianapolis offices, as well as at headquarters in Quantico, Virginia.

