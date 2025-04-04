Former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber Passes Away

The family of former U.S. attorney Jessica Aber said the federal prosecutor likely died of natural causes, an update that arrives less than a week after authorities found her dead in her Virginia home over the weekend.

In a statement, Aber’s family said the 43-year-old attorney “died in her sleep” from what is likely an epileptic seizure.

“It is with tremendous sorrow that we acknowledge the sudden passing of our beloved Jessica (Jess) Aber, who died in her sleep on Saturday, March 22,” the statement from the family said. “Jess suffered from epilepsy and epileptic seizures for many years and on Tuesday, March 25, Alexandria (Virginia) Police said in a statement that they believe her death was the result of natural causes.”

