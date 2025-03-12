66.2 F
Gadyaces Serralta Nominated as Next Director of the U.S. Marshals Service

Gadyaces Serralta has been officially nominated by the White House as the next Director of the U.S. Marshals Service. The Marshals Service is the nation’s oldest federal law enforcement agency, responsible for apprehending fugitives, transporting prisoners, protecting federal judges and witnesses, and managing assets seized from criminal enterprises.

President Donald Trump had announced his intent to nominate Serralta in a statement on Truth Social on March 6th, Trump praised Serralta’s extensive law enforcement background, stating, “Gady is a lifelong public servant, with 34 years of law enforcement experience.”

Serralta has served in various leadership roles in law enforcement throughout his career. In April 2018, Trump nominated him as the U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Florida, where he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on August 28, 2018, and officially appointed two days later. He has continued in this role for the past six years, where he was responsible for managing operations across nine counties and seven courthouses, serving a population of more than seven million residents.

Before his tenure with the U.S. Marshals Service, Serralta was a Major with the Miami-Dade Police Department, a position he held since 2015. He also served as the Police Chief for the Palmetto Bay Policing Unit in Palmetto Bay, Florida. Serralta began his law enforcement career in 1990 as a Patrol Officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department, later becoming a Sergeant specializing in criminal street gangs and organized crime. He subsequently served as a Lieutenant overseeing the Robbery Intervention and Narcotics Detail before being promoted to Major.

Serralta holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Studies from Florida International University and a Master of Science in Leadership from Nova Southeastern University.

His appointment as Director of the U.S. Marshals Service brings his extensive experience in criminal investigations, organized crime, and law enforcement leadership to one of the nation’s oldest federal law enforcement agencies.

