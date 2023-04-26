Garland Meets with Ukraine Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniaziev

U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland met Tuesday in Washington, D.C., with Ukraine Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniaziev.

The Attorney General reaffirmed the Department’s steadfast commitment to accountability for Ukraine. Chief Justice Kniaziev thanked Attorney General Garland for the Justice Department’s support.

In the meeting, Chief Justice Kniaziev spoke about Ukraine’s justice system – the challenges posed by wartime conditions, his dedication to continuity of operations, and Ukraine’s ongoing implementation of justice sector reforms consistent with our countries’ shared democratic values that will deliver justice and uphold the rule of law. Both leaders discussed the need for openness and transparency in ensuring public trust in the judiciary and expanding access to justice, especially in those areas most affected by the war. Chief Justice Kniaziev and Attorney General Garland agreed on the importance of deepening U.S.-Ukraine cooperation to strengthen democracy and to build a judicial system that can provide justice for all, including victims of war crimes and other atrocities.

Also at the meeting was Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova.

Read more at the Justice Department