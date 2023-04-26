43.9 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
spot_img
Federal PagesDOJUkraine

Garland Meets with Ukraine Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniaziev

Both leaders discussed the need for openness and transparency in ensuring public trust in the judiciary and expanding access to justice, especially in those areas most affected by the war.

By Homeland Security Today
(DOJ)

U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland met Tuesday in Washington, D.C., with Ukraine Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniaziev.

The Attorney General reaffirmed the Department’s steadfast commitment to accountability for Ukraine.  Chief Justice Kniaziev thanked Attorney General Garland for the Justice Department’s support.

In the meeting, Chief Justice Kniaziev spoke about Ukraine’s justice system – the challenges posed by wartime conditions, his dedication to continuity of operations, and Ukraine’s ongoing implementation of justice sector reforms consistent with our countries’ shared democratic values that will deliver justice and uphold the rule of law. Both leaders discussed the need for openness and transparency in ensuring public trust in the judiciary and expanding access to justice, especially in those areas most affected by the war. Chief Justice Kniaziev and Attorney General Garland agreed on the importance of deepening U.S.-Ukraine cooperation to strengthen democracy and to build a judicial system that can provide justice for all, including victims of war crimes and other atrocities.

Also at the meeting was Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova.

Read more at the Justice Department

Previous articleMehtab D. Syed Named Special Agent in Charge of the Counterintelligence and Cyber Division at FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office
Next articleNew York Attorney Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Commit Money Laundering to Promote Sanctions Violations by Associate of Sanctioned Russian Oligarch
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals