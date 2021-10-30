55.6 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, October 30, 2021
spot_img
HomeFederal PagesDOJ
Federal PagesDOJ

Garland Restores the Office for Access to Justice

A review revealed that longstanding justice gaps in our country have been exposed and exacerbated by COVID-19.

Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
(Justice Department photo)

U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on Friday announced the restoration of a standalone Office for Access to Justice within the Justice Department dedicated to improving the federal government’s understanding of and capacity to address the most urgent legal needs of communities across America.

“Making real the promise of equal justice under law was the founding principle of the Department of Justice and is the mission for which it must always stand,” said Attorney General Garland. “There can be no equal justice without equal access to justice. And because we do not yet have equal access to justice in America, the task before us is urgent.”

Today’s announcement is the first step in the Attorney General’s phased strategic plan to restore and expand the emphasis on access to justice within the department and throughout the federal government. The plan, which was submitted to the President last month, resulted from a strategic review process launched by the Attorney General in May, which engaged a wide range of stakeholders across all levels of government and beyond nationwide – including civil legal aid and public-defender organizations; pro bono practitioners; bar associations; data scientists; and leaders in environmental justice, economic justice and immigration reform. The review revealed that longstanding justice gaps in our country have been exposed and exacerbated by COVID-19. It identified a clear and immediate need for the restoration of a standalone office within the Justice Department dedicated to the mission of closing those gaps.

“As the only agency in our federal government that bears the name of a value, the Justice Department has a unique charge,” said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta. “Justice exists only if it is accessible to all. For this reason, the Attorney General’s decision to rebuild the Office for Access to Justice and expand our efforts to remove the barriers to equal justice under law is a critical step.”

In addition to restoring the Office for Access to Justice within the Justice Department, in his capacity as co-chair of the Legal Aid Interagency Roundtable (Roundtable), Attorney General Garland also released the Roundtable’s 2021 report together with White House Counsel Dana Remus. The Roundtable, which the President reconvened earlier this year, brings together more than two dozen federal departments and agencies across the federal government to address the most pressing legal services challenges that low-income communities, communities of color, and many others across our country face today. The report released today details efforts across the federal government to drive innovation and expand access to justice during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more at the Justice Department

Previous articleAudits Find Myriad Information Security and Cybersecurity Weaknesses at the Department of Transportation
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.