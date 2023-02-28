41.5 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, February 27, 2023
spot_img
Federal PagesDOJUS Coast Guard

New York Man Sentenced for Defrauding the U.S. Coast Guard

Daniels provided students with the answers to certain examination questions and instructed students to provide false information regarding prior sea service.

By Homeland Security Today
(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joshua L. DeMotts)

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that Dennis Daniels, 73, of Romulus, NY, who was convicted of mail fraud and willful failure to file an income tax return, was sentenced to serve two years’ probation, and pay restitution, including $22,440 to the U.S. Coast Guard and students, and $115,757 to the Internal Revenue Service, by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Aaron J. Mango and David J. Rudroff, who handled the case, stated that Daniels owned and operated Sea Tech Marine Training, which offered U.S. Coast Guard approved training courses to include operator uninspected passenger vessel (OUPV), one-hundred-ton masters license (Masters), assistance towing endorsement and auxiliary sail endorsement. Daniels also owned and operated Sea Test, a business that offered drug testing programs for United States Coast Guard license holders. Between 2014 and 2017, Daniels received gross income totaling approximately $665,327 but failed to file income tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service for those years. The tax owed on the unreported income was approximately $115,757.

In addition, in January and February 2019, Daniels taught 23 students the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) approved OUPV course with a Masters upgrade. The course should have included 80 hours of classroom instruction time, however, Daniels only provided 51 hours of classroom instruction. In addition, Daniels provided the students with the answers to certain examination questions and instructed students to provide false information regarding prior sea service.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service, under the direction of Neal Marzloff, Special Agent-in-Charge, Central Region; the United States Postal Inspection Service, under the direction of Inspector-in-Charge Ketty Larco-Ward of the Boston Division; and the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Division, under the direction of Thomas Fattorusso, Special Agent-in-Charge, New York Field Office.

Read more at the Justice Department

Previous articleN.J. Man Charged for Possession of Machine Gun, Rifle, Handgun, and Fake U.S. Marshals Credentials in Newark Airport
Next articleTexas Man Who Threw Lit Object at Police Sentenced for Assaulting Officers at Capitol on Jan. 6
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals