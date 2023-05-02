Russian Charged with Money Laundering and Illegally Transmitting More Than $150 Million

Feliks Medvedev has been indicted on one count of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business and 39 counts of money laundering.

“Medvedev allegedly used the American banking system to illegally transmit more than $150 million,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “These types of criminal actions pose a serious danger to the integrity of our financial system.”

“Money laundering is not a victimless crime.” said FBI special agent in charge Keri Farley, “The FBI is committed to the fight against money laundering and to find those who are trying to hide right in our own backyard and illegally send cash overseas.”

According to U.S. Attorney Buchanan, the indictment, and other information presented in court: Feliks Medvedev allegedly registered eight companies in Georgia that were used to transmit over $150 million in a series of 1,300 transactions. The companies were purportedly headquartered in Buford, Georgia, and Dacula, Georgia. But the companies did not generate typical business expenses or maintain employees. The money was used, in part, to purchase more than $65 million in overseas gold bullion. Medvedev, a Russian citizen who resides in North Georgia, allegedly transferred millions overseas from multiple bank accounts in Georgia.

Feliks Medvedev, 41, of Buford, Georgia, was indicted by a federal grand jury for these offenses on April 11, 2023. Members of the public are reminded that the indictment only contains charges. The defendant is presumed innocent of the charges and it will be the government’s burden to prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.