Thomas J. Sobocinski Named Special Agent in Charge of FBI’s Baltimore Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named Thomas J. Sobocinski as special agent in charge of the Baltimore Field Office. Mr. Sobocinski most recently served as deputy assistant director of the International Operations Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington.

Mr. Sobocinski joined the FBI as a special agent in 1998 and reported to the Fayetteville Resident Agency of the Charlotte Field Office in North Carolina, where he worked violent crime. His focus shifted to counterterrorism cases after the 9/11 attacks. In 2005, he was promoted to supervisory special agent and assigned to the Counterterrorism Division at Headquarters to work in the International Terrorism Operations Section.

In 2007, Mr. Sobocinski was appointed the FBI’s senior liaison to the Department of Homeland Security. He transferred to the Washington Field Office as a counterterrorism supervisory special agent in 2008.

Mr. Sobocinski embarked on a the first of a series of foreign assignments in 2009, when he was appointed assistant legal attaché in Kabul, Afghanistan. He was promoted to legal attaché in Cairo, Egypt, in 2011, then moved to London in 2013 to serve as the deputy legal attaché.

In 2016, Mr. Sobocinski was appointed as the assistant special agent in charge of the Intelligence Branch at the Washington Field Office and was promoted to section chief in the Counterterrorism Division at Headquarters in 2018.

In 2019, he was appointed the deputy assistant director of the International Operations Division.

Prior to joining the FBI, Mr. Sobocinski was a police officer and special agent with the U.S. Secret Service. He earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology and political science from the Purdue University and a master’s degree in security studies from the Naval Postgraduate School, Center for Homeland and Defense Security.

