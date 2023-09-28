57.6 F
U.S. Marshals Service Reaches $15M Settlement in Class-Action Discrimination Lawsuit

Throughout the litigation, the USMS, as a component agency of the United States Department of Justice, has denied any wrongdoing.

The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) and Sanford Heisler Sharp, LLP announce today that they have entered into a settlement agreement in Fogg v. Garland, EEOC No. 570-2016-00501X, to resolve a nearly 30-year-long class complaint alleging the USMS discriminated against African Americans in its promotion, recruitment, and hiring policies and practices for Deputy U.S. Marshal (DUSM) positions. This settlement reflects the parties’ good faith efforts to resolve allegations of discrimination, and move forward to advance common goals of justice, fairness, equity, and equality.

Throughout the litigation, the USMS, as a component agency of the United States Department of Justice, has denied any wrongdoing. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has granted preliminary approval of the settlement, which provides for $15 million. The settlement also provides that the U.S. Marshals Service will institute programmatic relief in the agency’s promotion, recruitment, and hiring of qualified individuals, through improved training and remedial changes to its policies and practices.

The class is represented by Sanford Heisler Sharp’s David Sanford, Saba Bireda, Christine Dunn, Kate Mueting and James Hannaway. To learn more about the settlement, key dates, and deadlines, and whether you may be eligible for relief, visit usmssettlement.com* or email Class Counsel at [email protected].

